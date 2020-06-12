Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauded the hard work of the Police department for creating awareness among the people,enforcing lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his message today, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour said that children are our future and foundation for the nation. He called upon to reaffirm our commitment to end all forms of child labour in Odisha and to create a condusive climate for them to shine and prosper.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today, through a Video Conference, discussed with senior police officers, DIGs of different Range, DCP and SP of the districts and highly appreciated the police personnel for showing composure and humanitarian attitude in controlling the situation during COVID-19 Lock Down period.

As per direction of Chief Minister, ‘Zero Walking inside Odisha’ principle was adopted for migrants passing through the State. Accordingly, Odisha Police has shown extraordinary courage and professionalism in coordinating the return of migrants successfully. So far, around 25 thousand pedestrian migrants have returned safely through 524 trips, organised by the Police.

As per direction of Chief Minister, ODRAF teams and Fire Safety personnel extended cooperation in relief and restoration works in West Bengal during cyclone Amphan. They served people in West Bengal with courage and humanity, even in the extra-ordinary situation of COVID-19.

Chief Minister said that the war against COVID-19 is not over and we have to work with more professional efficiency. He emphasised upon ensuring better service to people through more employment in the Police Stations and directed the DG to prepare an appropriate plan in this regard within a fortnight. Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Sri Abhay, Director General, Police, Sri Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Home, Sri V.K. Pandian, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) and Sri Satyajit Mohanty, DG, Fire Services attended the meeting.

State Government has prepared a plan for creation of 20 Crore mandays, to ensure employment opportunity for migrants. It is targeted to fill up the posts lying vacant in Block and Panchayat level along with creation of sufficient work opportunity under MGNREGA. Collectors have been directed to take immediate action over the matter.

Keeping in view shut down regulations in COVID-19 situation, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department has made arrangement for Home Delivery of eggs, chicken, fish and prawn through its OPOLFED and Chilka Fresh Outlets on all Saturday and Sunday in the month of June.

From 11th June morning to 12th June morning, 13 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 out of which 12 cases are for violation of lock down and 1 case for other issues related to COVID-19. 41 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

