Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is leading a delegation on 20th June to visit Rome & Dubai

Bhubaneswar :CM Naveen Patnaik is leading a delegation on 20th June to visit Rome & Dubai. The World Food Program has extended an invitation to CM to visit its Head Qrts in Rome and share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security & disaster management, informed Information and Public Relation Department.

During his stay in Rome, CM will meet His Holiness Pope Francis in The Holy See, #Vatican. CM will also meet the Odia diaspora from various parts of #Europe. He will discuss the possible ways to engage with the diaspora in promoting the art and culture of Odisha.

On his way back, Naveen Patnaik will meet the Investors from Middle East and adjoining regions in #Dubai. He will extend an invitation to the potential investors to come and invest in Odisha. He will also have one-on-one meetings with some big investors from the region.

A high level industrial delegation from Odisha will also be present during the investors meet for possible partnerships with the foreign investors.