Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates SAMALEI Project

Sambalpur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Project in Sambalpur.Under the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, State Govt spending nearly Rs 200-crore for beautification and peripheral development of the temple, heritage corridor, state-of-the-art amenities and the Mahanadi riverfront development.

The project includes peripheral development around Maa Samaleswari temple including construction of a heritage corridor, amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple, and development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

Enhancing the experience of devotees visiting Maa Samaleswari Temple, #Odisha Govt has ensured improved amenities for them. The SAMALEI Project enriches the splendour of Odisha’s cultural heritage by expanding the temple complex, establishing the heritage corridor and developing the riverfront said CM Naveen Patnaik.