Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Various Projects In Bargarh

Bargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Bargarh district today and inaugurated 62 different development projects worth Rs. 2149 cr. at Katapali under Bijepur tehsil in the district.

Along with this, he laid the foundation stones for 21 different development projects worth Rs. 263 cr. ,33 lakhs,18 thousand.

The inaugurated projects are the Gangadhar Meher Irrigation Project at a cost of Rs 1677 crore 42 lakhs, a five-storied 100-bed cancer treatment centre at a cost of Rs 106 crore 6 lakhs and the Nrusinghanath pith for the convenience of devotees, pilgrims and tourists at a cost of Rs 22 crore 78 lakhs.

Sohela-Nuapada Biju Expressway, 37 High School conversion work will be completed. Along with this, 56 colleges will be converted into modern education systems, conversion of 5 health institutions into ‘Ama Hospital’, ‘Ama Bank’ facilities for the 185-gram panchayats, 262 bus stops under the LAccMI Yojana, 431 Kalyan mandaps, community centres and the development of religious places, and 3,355 projects will be implemented under ‘Ama Odisha Navin Odisha’ at the cost of Rs 126 cr., 50 lakhs.