Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates and Launches 32 Industrial Projects Across 14 Districts

Giving further impetus to industrial growth in

, CM Naveen Patnaik

broke ground and inaugurated total of 32 industrial projects across 14 districts. Worth ₹6992.94 Cr, these

projects spanning over various sectors from green energy to textiles and more are poised to create employment for 24,508 people. CM inaugurated Mash Biofuels’ Ethanol Plant at

worth ₹299.05 Cr, ABIS Exports’ hatchery unit worth ₹66.33 Cr with an employment potential of 1650 at

among others.