Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates and Launches 32 Industrial Projects Across 14 Districts

Giving further impetus to industrial growth in #Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik broke ground and inaugurated total of 32 industrial projects across 14 districts. Worth ₹6992.94 Cr, these #MakeInOdisha projects spanning over various sectors from green energy to textiles and more are poised to create employment for 24,508 people. CM inaugurated Mash Biofuels’ Ethanol Plant at #Subarnapur worth ₹299.05 Cr, ABIS Exports’ hatchery unit worth ₹66.33 Cr with an employment potential of 1650 at #Jajpur among others.
CM broke ground for some major projects including ₹950 Cr solar facility of Ampin Solar One at #Khordha which has employment potential of 1750, integrated carbon complex of Epsilon Carbon Ashoka at #Jharsuguda worth ₹900 Cr. Other projects include ₹834 Cr specialised battery foil unit of Hindalco Industries at #Sambalpur and Arundhati Bandhakala’s integrated handloom production unit at #Subarnapur which will create jobs for 9,035 people.
CM expressed pleasure on expansion of #Odisha‘s industrial portfolio with inclusion of new age and employment-intensive sectors. CM said continuous improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of #Odisha, coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure, and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, has been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha.