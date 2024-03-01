CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the state-of-the-art Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Minister said that this terminal, which has facilities like the airport, is the best tribute of the people of Odisha to Baba Saheb on the occasion of 75 years of independence.

5T proposed bus terminal has been built with the cooperation of bus owners, traders, passengers and all public. All kinds of facilities are provided here to provide better service to the passengers. From emergency treatment to commercial complex, escalator, lift, auditorium, police fund, driver’s rest room, food center, food court etc. The terminal will be an important landmark of Bhubaneswar and will create a new identity for the entire Odisha by ensuring the best facilities to the passengers. At the inauguration, the Chief Minister appealed to everyone to cooperate for its proper maintenance.