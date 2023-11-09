Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inagurates International Convention on Millets in Bhubaneswar. Inaugurating the International Convention on Millets organised in Bhubaneswar, CM Naveen Patnaik said that #Odisha is a pioneer in designing a people centric millet mission with focus on livelihoods and nutrition of tribal communities. Highlighting that the UN has declared 2023 as International Year of Millets, CM said Odisha is the first state to organise such a mega event involving all the stakeholders.

Welcoming the national and international guests, CM said that Millets are traditional grains, climate resilient and a power house of nutrition. These cereal crops can play an important role to achieve nutritional security and emerge as hope for future. CM stressed that the State govt will put all efforts to make #Odisha a centre for excellence and contribute to economic growth, wellbeing, and health of the people.

Odisha Millet Mission launched in 2017 & in December 2020, the then Niti Aayog CEO had lauded OMM’s path breaking work to revive millets in farms & plates

As 2023 is being observed by UN as the International Year of Millets, Odisha Govt is organising a two-way International Conference on Millets to popularise the super food at the global level & raise farmers’ awareness to be part of the millet journey.