Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 148 high schools transformed under the 5T initiative

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 148 high schools transformed under the 5T initiative. These include 48 schools in Puri, 32 in Deogarh, 30 in Kendrapada, 24 in Balangir & 14 in Jagatsinghpur. As part of the initiative, 1075 schools will be transformed in first phase.

Till date, 838 transformed schools have been dedicated for students in the State. Interacting with the students, CM said that the foundation of success is laid in school. The students thanked the CM for ensuring 15% reservation in higher education for Govt school children.