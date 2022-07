Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India

“Congratulate the daughter of Odisha, Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country,” tweets #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik