Droupadi Murmu elected India’s 15th President

New Delhi: NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been elected India’s 15th President. She has crossed the 50 percent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Ms Murmu so far got five lakh 77 thousand 777 value of votes after 3rd round of counting against Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha’s two lakh 61 thousand 62 value of votes.

Briefing media at the Parliament House, Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is also the Returning Officer of the polls, said, in the 3rd round, total valid votes are 1,333.

The total value of valid votes is one lakh 65 thousand 664. He said, out of this, Droupadi Murmu secured 812 votes, and Yashwant Sinha bagged 521 votes.