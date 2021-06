Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces special package for farmers hit by CycloneYaas . Financial assistance for small/nominal farmers with over 33% damage. Short-term loans will be converted to Medium-term loans for small/nominal farmers with 33% crop loss.

Farmers adopting improved farming methods will be given an incentive of Rs 1,500 per hectare for 36,000 acres of land.