Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik , Andhra CM Jagan Reddy hold discussions in Bhubaneswar; Decision take to work closely on resolving the issues pertaining to Kotia group of villages, Neradi barrage, Jhanjavathi reservoir, Polavaram

Bhubaneswar: Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had a very cordial and fruitful meeting today. Both the states not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage.



At times of need, both states have extended full cooperat ion and assistance, a fact borne out during the naturaldisasters in the past.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed by the two Chief Ministers, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

It was decided to work closely on resolving the following issues:

– Katia group of villages

– Neradi Barrage

– Jhanjavathi Reservoir

– Polavaram

– Release of water for Bahuda river

– Mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in Energy sector



Both the states resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

The States will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur

University, respectively. Besides, appointment of language teachers in

schools in border districts of the two states, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood.



It was resolved that both the states will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of Federalism discuss issues between the two states. The Chief Ministers have decided that Chief Secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is inthe best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.