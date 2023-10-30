Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik administered the integrity pledge to district & block headquarters officials, public, students, members of SHGs, panchayats, ASHA workers & AWWs on commencement of the Vigilance Awareness Week

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik administered the integrity pledge to district & block headquarters officials, public, students, members of SHGs, panchayats, ASHA workers & AWWs on commencement of the Vigilance Awareness Week. CM congratulated Odisha Vigilance

for being among the top performing anti-corruption agencies in the country as revealed by National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB) statistics.

CM expressed happiness that during last year, #Odisha Vigilance continues detecting disproportionate assets against senior public functionaries. On the occasion, CM urged Vigilance Deptt to take steps for infusion of technology & expansion of the multi-disciplinary character by roping in more professionals with domain expertise to aid effective detection of benami transactions, money laundering, corruption through digital transactions, investments in newer financial instruments like crypto-currencies.

Emphasising on the Transparency of #5T initiative undertaken by Govt to achieve transformational goals in governance, CM appealed to the people of #Odisha to renew their resolve to fight against corruption & usher in a corruption-free and a New Empowered Odisha. CM also inaugurated the Computer Based Investigation and Prosecution Management System and the new buildings of the Vigilance Division Office at Baleswar & Rourkela.