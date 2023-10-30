Scintillating Rupali Ganguly Inaugurates Manubhai Jewellers’ – Thane Store  

Thane Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly dazzled as she inaugurated the highly anticipated Thane Store of Manubhai Jewellers on 28th Oct 2023.

In the world of luxury and opulence, Manubhai Jewellers stands as a beacon of timeless beauty and unmatched craftsmanship. The brand’s flagship store in Borivali has been reigning hearts of its customers for curating elegant yet luxurious jewellery designs for over 3 decades now. This is their first step of extending the brands chain to newer locations. Their 2 storey Thane store will host an enormous range of everyday jewellery in unmatched elegant and classy designs.

The brand had associated with the incredibly talented and charismatic actress, Rupali Ganguly, to inaugurate their Thane Store. The brand believes that Rupali has a strong appeal towards masses especially women. She empowers many women in true spirit to go, think and do beyond their capabilities. Manubhai Jewellers Thane, too, wants to empower women with their everyday designs that makes women feel confident and elegant at the same time.

Rupali Ganguly arrived in a stunning Sari bejeweled in jewels from the brand’s latest collection. Rupali seemed mesmerized by the lightweight everyday wear collection and couldn’t resist trying a few pieces herself. Talking about her association with the brand and launching its Thane Store, Rupali Ganguly said, “I feel honored to inaugurate Manubhai Jewellers Thane, it’s a legacy brand that we have known for decades. We Bengalis celebrate Lokkhi Puja today and it’s auspicious to buy Gold, so fortunately, I have been able to come here and do that today. I personally love to buy and wear jewelery like all women do. What I like about Manubhai’s collection is that all their pieces are meant for everyday wear. I too believe that jewelry should be wearable and not meant for the lockers”.

The Thane store is curated by keeping in mind the local taste and festive fervour. The brand has introduced over 20000+ designs in light weight jewellery for those who like to keep their everyday style blinging the classy way. The collection is perfect to buy for yourself or to gift your loved ones with or without an occasion. Each piece is a unique masterpiece in its own right, handcrafted with precision and attention to detail. The collection includes an array of designs from sassy necklaces to layered chains, from statement rings and bracelets to stackable ones that go perfect with your watch, and earrings that sparkle with the encrusted diamonds & precious gemstones.

Talking about the new store launch Mr. Samir Sagar Director, Manubhai Jewellers said, “Standing on the cusp of celebrating a three-decade old legacy in Borivali, we are delighted to announce that we have now extended our reach with our Thane store. It’s a delight to see our new store up and operational that has been months in the making. Our launch coincides with the festive season perfectly. The collection here would be specifically lightweight, trendy and for everyday wear. Each design is thought through and offers a range that will not only enhance the style of the wearer but also encapsulate the moments of togetherness, love, and happiness that this season signifies”.

“We are elated to partner with TV’s favourite Bahu Rupali Ganguly to inaugurate our store. She truly resonates the brand’s ethos. The versatile actress adds grace, charm, authenticity and cultural sensitivity to the collection. With her being the face of the inauguration, we are confident that our collection will capture the hearts of our audience, inspiring them to embrace the beauty of our culture, celebrate the colors of life, and treasure moments of joy through our exquisite jewelry. Her association with Manubhai reinforces the idea of adorning oneself for life’s most cherished occasions”, added Mr. Hiren Sagar, Director, Manubhai Jewellers.

Whether you’re looking to channel your inner diva or just want to treat yourself to a special new bauble, get ready to fall in love everyday with the latest must-have light-weight designs at Manubhai Jewellers, Thane.