Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses a public rally in Deogarh under Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In his address to the people, he also said, “No need to pay electricity bill from July this year. No Bills will come from July. The opposition is lying. BJP leaders are shedding crocodile tears. Vote for BJD. Vote for Conch symbol and BJD candidates both in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.”