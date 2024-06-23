Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Orders Strengthening River Embankments To Tackle Floods

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday held a meeting with the senior officials of the Water Resources Department to review the preparedness of possible flood management during the current monsoon season.

In the review meeting, Majhi directed the departmental officials to immediately strengthen all the weak river embankments; remain alert during floods and take necessary measures to tackle the deluge.

Besides, the Chief Minister reviewed the details of the ongoing works under various schemes of the Water Resources Department and directed the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

Further, CM Majhi today ordered the formation of four technical teams to fulfil the poll promises including formulation of policies for better flood control and management, Mahanadi river rejuvenation and review of rule curve, formulation of water conservation policy, improvement of inland waterways and timely removal of silt from the reservoirs.

The members of the four technical committees have been directed to submit a report within 100 days.

In this review meeting, Development Commissioner and ACS of Water Resources Department Anu Garg, and other senior officials were present.