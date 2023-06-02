OdishaTop NewsWeather

Odisha CM Congratulates Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Director, India Meteorological Department, On Being Elected As 3rd Vice-president Of WMO

By Odisha Diary bureau

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director of India Meteorological Department, on being elected as 3rd Vice-President of WMO.

Congratulate Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director of India Meteorological Department , on being elected as 3rd Vice-President of WMO.
I am sure, with his vast experience in Meteorology, he will continue to scale new heights and make #Odisha & the country proud. Wish him a successful tenure ahead.

