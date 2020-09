Sambalpur: Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy along with Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra visited Sambalpur and VIMSAR today morning. Chief Secretary reviewed the Covid situation and arrangements for treatment of Corona patients in VIMSAR. After the review Chief Secretary Sri Tripathy said that the isolation ward in VIMSAR operating presently will be developed to a 100 bedded Covid hospital with ICU facilities shortly within 10 days.

Related

comments