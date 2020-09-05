COVID testing at urban health centres in Bhubaneswar getting massive response from citizens

Bhubaneswar: The testing for COVID-19, which started on August 11 by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with the Health and Family Welfare Department reached 1,085 today. Yesterday the number was 1,021. On the very first day only 107 reported for testing at various urban health centres across the city.

On August 11 the tests included only nine urban health centres and later other 19 urban primary health centres (UPHC) and four urban community health centres (UCHC) were roped in. However, as two centres in South West zone are doing the tests on alternative days, on daily basis 21 centres are doing the rapid antigen tests from 8 am to 2 pm.

COVID-19 testing at the UCHCs and UPHCs was necessitated so as to augment the testing facilities so that more and more people can be tested as the civic body has taken up the fight against the pandemic with the active support of the community. The tests are being carried out free of cost by the State Government.

The response from the UPHC and UCHC has gone up manifold following opening of the urban health centres even on Sundays since August 23. Later when BMC tweeted the mobile numbers of 11 public health managers coordinating the activities of City Health Society under the Urban Health Mission of Bhubaneswar City, more and more people called the managers concerned and that led to the rise in the figure.

While on August 31 the number was 822, it was 970 on September 1, 981 on September 2, 941 on September 3, 1,021 on September 4 and 1,085 on September 5.

BMC has appealed citizens to come to their nearest urban health centres (UPHC/UCHC) and get the testing done free of cost for COVID-19. According to Health and Family Welfare Department, the city has 22 UPHCs and four UCHCs.

It can be mentioned here that apart from the urban health centres, the civic authorities have also allowed nine diagnostics centres / hospitals to carry COVID-19 testing across various locations. While one them has doorstep sample collection service, BMC in collaboration with the Capital Hospital has also made a mobile testing van service available for the citizens.

