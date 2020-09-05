Adani Dhamra Port observes Teachers Day; 4 retired Teachers Felicitated

Dhamra: In memory of the 132 birthday of former President of Independent India, Academician, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan the 58th Teachers Day was observed in Adani Dhamra Port by its CSR wings Adani Foundation.

Looking to the COVID–19 situation, 4 retired teachers who have contributed immensely in increasing the performance of the students in ME & high school and for the growth of school education in rural Bhadrak in the subject English, Mathematics, Social Science, Geography and Physical Education were honoured with Guru Samman award by Adani Foundation. The felicitation of these teachers were done by the respective Sarpanches of Dosinga, Koithakhola, Karanpalli and Balimunda in presence of the members of Adani Foundation, Adani Dhamra Port on 5th September 2020. Shri Sukumar Jena of Dosinga, Shri Rabi Narayan Behera of Koithaphola, Shri Duryadhan Panigrahy of Karanpalli, Shri Anant Kumar Chanda of Balimunda were awarded with Guru samman Award.

Adani Dhamra Port has been observing the Teachers’ Day since 2012 and since then 41 teachers from its periphery were awarded with “Guru Samman” Award from different faculty.

