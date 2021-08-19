Odisha Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects in Rourkela; Hockey stadium in Rourkela by next July

Rourkela: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, 5-T Secretary VK Pandian, National Health Mission, Odisha Director Shalini Pandit and Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna visited Rourkela on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects like Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Science Park and Planetarium besides expansion of the Rourkela airport.The CS said hockey stadium is expected to be completed by July 2022 and the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium is nearing completion, The airport expansion would be constructed by May 2022.

The Chief Secretary and the 5T Secretary also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Rourkela.