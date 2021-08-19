Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 998187. Khordha district registered the Highest of 398 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 176 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 18th August
New positives: 1041
Of which 0-18 years: 128
In quarantine: 605
Local contacts: 436 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 176
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 43
13. Jajpur: 56
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 37
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 398
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 36
23. Nawarangpur: 3
24. Nayagarh: 13
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 34
27. Rayagada: 5
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sonepur: 1
30. Sundargarh: 13
31. State Pool: 88
New recoveries: 845
Cumulative tested: 17274529
Positive: 998187
Recovered: 981316
Active cases: 9664