Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 998187. Khordha district registered the Highest of 398 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 176 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th August

New positives: 1041

Of which 0-18 years: 128

In quarantine: 605

Local contacts: 436 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 176

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 43

13. Jajpur: 56

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 37

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 398

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 36

23. Nawarangpur: 3

24. Nayagarh: 13

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 34

27. Rayagada: 5

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sonepur: 1

30. Sundargarh: 13

31. State Pool: 88

New recoveries: 845

Cumulative tested: 17274529

Positive: 998187

Recovered: 981316

Active cases: 9664