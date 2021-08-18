Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to dedicate permanent campus of the Skill Development Institute Bhubaneswar tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would dedicate a permanent campus of the Skill Development Institute Bhubaneswar (SDIB) on Friday to the nation in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Rameswar Teli, Odisha Skill Development Minister Premananda Nayak, Bhubaneswar MP Aprarajita Sarangi and Jatani MLA Suresh Routray. It was announced at the IndianOil Bhavan here by Skill Development Institute Chairman Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra.

The foundation-stone of SDI-Bhubaneswar campus had been laid by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18, 2018. The permanent campus of institute would provide world-class industry-based skill training and technology to create an industry-ready talent pool. Students have been admitted for commencement of new session. Over next 10 years, the SDIB envisages to train more than 50,000 students in multidisciplinary courses through its new campus.The IOC has contributed Rs 255 crore for setting up institute.