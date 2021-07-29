Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik launches ‘One nation One Ration’ (ONOR) scheme across state today

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik launched ‘One nation One Ration’ (ONOR) scheme in all districts of Odisha here on Thursday, helping people in getting benefits at around 10,578 affordable shops in the state.

Similarly, secondly as a pilot project under the Public Distribution System, the Chief Minister has also introduced the distribution of vitamin-rich rice in Malkangiri district.

Speaking on the occasion through virtual platform Patnaik said, “Everyone has the right to live with dignity. No one can take away the right from poor section of the society. Through various programmes we have been safeguarding the right of people. Our efforts to achieve the purpose for the poor section will continue.”

Our aim is to ensure no poor gets deprived from the food security scheme and the program benefits 93 lakh families and 3.5 crore people in the state, said CM.

He also said that the availability of rice at Rs 1 per kg has strengthened the food security of the poor as our goal is to ensure that no poor person is deprived of food security.

Chief Minister said that Covid pandemic has impacted heavily on the livelihood of people, especially the poor. Hence, the State Government has given an assistance of Rs. 2000 Crore for the livelihood of farmers, women and labourers for which development in the social-economic scenario has been brought in, he added.

