Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributes smart health card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to beneficiaries in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar : In a big development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched distribution of smart health card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to beneficiaries in Sundargarh district , here on Tuesday.

Besides, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna Smart card will be issued to about 4.37 lakh beneficiaries in Sundargarh district. In Rourkela, 68,575 beneficiaries will receive the smart card, said sources.

Similarly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of different projects worth Rs 580.82 crore and said that the 4.5 crore people of the state are his family and to him all there life is precious , so this programme has been launched to ensure healthcare services to all.