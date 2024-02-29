Odisha: Chief Administrative Secretary Urges Accelerated Completion of Rural Development Projects

Chief Administrative Secretary Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh has directed to complete all the plans and projects under the Rural Development Department in an accelerated process. Presiding over the monthly review meeting of the department, Shri Singh reviewed the progress of various project works. He directed that the complaints received from the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell should be submitted to the Compliance Report Department at the earliest.

While the target is to spend 90 percent of the grant by the month of February, he directed to focus on spending 100 percent of the grant by the end of this financial year. All the projects under the Biju Setu Yojana, Chief Minister’s Road Scheme, Prime Minister’s Village Road Scheme were thoroughly discussed and Sanjay Kumar Singh emphasized to speed up the work of all these projects.