Odisha: Chella Kumar with the PCC fact-finding committee visited Dhinkia village

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: AICC Odisha in-charge Dr A Chella Kumar accompanied by PCC fact-finding committee members including Congress leaders Narasingha Mishra, Chiranjib Biswal, Ganeswar Behera, Bapi Sarkhel, Jitu Mohapatra, Ansuman Mohanty, Avishek Mahananda, Rama Chandra Khuntia, Natabar Barik, and Bipalab Choudhry were visited trouble-torn Dhinkia village on Saturday for conducting a spot assessment of the police and civilian clash occurred there on January 14.

The high-level congress delegation was greeted by anti-JSW project residents of Dhinkia village then the team members were inspected the site where the project land acquisition and betel vine demolitions were underway and interacted with villagers with regards to their problems appearing for project launching.

The agitating villagers were fumed that the Odisha government was using police forces to land acquisition and trying to evict villagers from the land. They were holding a peaceful agitation opposing betel vines razing act by JSW authority and civil administration on January 14. Sadly the authority ignored our demands halting betel vine demolition started Lathi Charge on agitating villagers including hundreds of women and children as consequence hundreds have received hurt, many have absconded till date, informed villagers.

Moreover, villagers smelled angst that after police overpowered Dhinkia village began its atrocity, lodged false cases against the villagers, reopened cases against few villagers pending during Posco agitation, as a consequence we are spending despicable live seeking justice, few villagers informed before the Congress team.

While addressing Dhinkia residents AICC Odisha in-charge Dr Chella Kumar decried the Odisha government and its police forces who attacked villagers and assured residents that the Congress party is sharing their sufferings and woes and stand with them further strengthening the agitation in coming days. [Ends]

