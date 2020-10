Bhubaneswar: 213 new COVID19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar today; Total positive cases now stand at 27,441 . 307 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 19th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/Lz734ohIAs — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 19, 2020

