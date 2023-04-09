Kyoto: Odisha Cabinet led by CM Naveen Patnaik took key decisions in first Digital Cabinet meet during ongoing visit to Japan along with a high-level delegation to attract investment to Odisha. CM held meet from Kyoto while his Cabinet colleagues joined remotely. 7 proposals get nod in digital cabinet meet chaired by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik from Kyoto, Japan; 10 rural piped water supply projects approved.

This is first such digital Cabinet meet wherein CM held the meeting from foreign location with files processed and documents signed through the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), entirely through digital mode.

Speaking on the first Digital Cabinet, CM said that Odisha has always been a pioneer in leveraging latest technology to improve effectiveness of the governance systems and delivery of public services. Technology now allows governance on the go, CM added. Mentioning that technology has eliminated the need of physical presence in a collaborative environment within the government, CM said that this digital cabinet pushes the boundary of technology and speed of governance.