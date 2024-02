Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved development of a Ro-Pax Jetty and allied infrastructures to ease connectivity between Kaninali & Talachua passenger ghats on either side of Dhamara river. The ₹146.39 Cr project will benefit more than 1 lakh people in 11 GPs of #Bhadrak and #Kendrapara districts by accommodating boats, vessels for safe berthing at the ghats. It will also reduce travel time and enhance commercial activities & tourism in region.