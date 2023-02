Bhubaneswar : Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik approved creation of 6,025 LTR ( Leave & Training Reserve) posts in various categories of teaching posts under School & Mass Education Department.

Besides, the move will address the issue of shortage of teachers in Govt secondary schools due to leave, training & leave on medical ground.

While, LTR posts are 15% of total cadre strength of 40,166 of teachers.