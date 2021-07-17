Odisha Cabinet approves 15 proposals; Rs 332 Crore for Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), Unitary University tag for CET

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet approves 15 proposals under the Chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnaik; Rs 332 Crore for Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), Unitary University tag for CET, Two-laning of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road in Sundergarh, waiver of royalty on Khondalite stone.

The State Cabinet has also approved proposal for amendment of Odisha sub-ordinate Statistics & Economics Service Rules, 1994, amendment of the Odisha Govt Land Settlement Act, 1962, and amendment of Indian Stamp Act, 1899.

Further strengthening technical education in the State, #Odisha Cabinet has approved proposal to transform CET, Bhubaneswar into non-affiliating Unitary University in the name and style of Odisha University of Technology & Research, Bhubaneswar.

This decision will facilitate high quality graduate and post-graduate education, research, and industry linkage. It will also open doors for collaborative ventures for higher learning and research with universities inside and outside the country.

In a major boost to #Odisha’s IT infrastructure, Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) Project will be upgraded. With reliable & robust IT infrastructure at all district & block headquarters, this system will facilitate safe transfer of data, video & voice traffic etc.