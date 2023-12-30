Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha Cabinet  approves 13 proposals; 365 posts created under Urban Development Department; Odisha to purchase 200 new e-Buses

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik approves 13 proposals; 365 posts created under Urban Development Department; Odisha to purchase 200 new e-Buses.

Pradeep Kumar Amat, Minister, PR, DW, FE& CC, I& PR and Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed about the decisions after the Cabinet meeting. The 68th Cabinet Meeting was held in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

About 13 agenda items related to 10 departments were presented and approved in the Cabinet meeting.

 

