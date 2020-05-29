Odisha cabinet approved ₹17000-crore Special Livelihood Intervention Plan to generate employment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet approved ₹17000-crore Special Livelihood Intervention Plan. Special Livelihood Intervention Plan approved where in government will spend ₹17000-crore from June 2020 to March 2021.

This Livelihood plan will be implemented in rural areas as the public health crisis has triggered an economic crisis. The move aims to generate employment in rural areas through sectors like agriculture, fisheries & animal resources development, MGNREGS, forest and handlooms and handicrafts. This is informed by the Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

