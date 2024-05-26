Odisha BSE matric results announced; overall pass percentage at 96.07%, girls outshine boys

Bhubaneswar: BSE matric results announced, students can check their results on official website bseodisha.nic.in. Overall pass percentage at 96.07%, girls outshine boys.

The board is prepared with various modes, to release the results for the convenience of the students and their families.

The candidates can check and download their HSC marksheet.

However, the Odisha 10th Result 2024 will be made available on the official website- bseodisha.nic.in- from where the candidates can check their results after being announced. Steps to check Odisha 10th Result 2024 and download HSC marksheet:

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

As the home page of orissaresults.nic.in opens, click on the “10th Class Result 2024” option

For the 1st time, the board has decided to release the digital certificates on the official website and WhatsApp on the day of the publication of results. However, students can get their Digital certificates after 4:00 PM.

As per BSE president Srikant Tarai, the results will be made available to the students after 11.30 AM. The results can be accessed through 1) the official website, 2) the offline booklet, 3) SMS and 4) School Headmasters can use their user ID and password to check the result and tabulation from 12.30 PM onwards.

To get results through SMS, students have to write OR10 with their roll numbers provided a space in between and send it to 5676750.

Notably, students can get their Digital Certificate after 4 pm from the official website- orissaresults.nic.in and those who want the Digital Certificate of the result through WhatsApp will have to send ‘BSE’ to a phone number 7710058192 in their WhatsApp. After the message is delivered, students will be given some instructions, following which they can download their Digital Certificate on WhatsApp.

Tarai also informed that students can request a re-evaluation of their matric answer papers from May 29 to June 12. The candidates of the Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) will have to apply for rechecking of their answer papers at their respective zonal board offices.

Additionally, BSE Odisha has provided two toll-free numbers, 8763446292 and 9437228187 for students to reach out to board officials with any queries or concerns regarding their results. The lines will remain open from 10 AM to 5 PM.