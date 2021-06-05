Odisha: Boudh reports 133 new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours

Boudh: Boudh reports 133 new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7,395 new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours. State’s total caseload stands at 8,06,094. Odisha reports 40 fatalities due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours. State’s death toll at 2952, informs H&FW Department.

New positive Cases: 7395

In quarantine: 4169

Local contacts: 3226

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 443

2. Balasore: 285

3. Bargarh: 171

4. Bhadrak: 238

5. Balangir: 81

6. Boudh: 133

7. Cuttack: 868

8. Deogarh: 57

9. Dhenkanal: 81

10. Gajapati: 52

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 288

13. Jajpur: 516

14. Jharsuguda: 66

15. Kalahandi: 166

16. Kandhamal: 76

17. Kendrapada: 341

18. Keonjhar: 158

19. Khurda: 1069

20. Koraput: 161

21. Malkangiri: 110

22. Mayurbhanj: 384

23. Nawarangpur: 196

24. Nayagarh: 243

25. Nuapada: 22

26. Puri: 356

27. Rayagada: 125

28. Sambalpur: 137

29. Sonepur: 91

30. Sundargarh: 267

31. State Pool: 145

New recoveries: 11347

Cumulative tested: 12111143

Positive: 806094

Recovered: 724402

Active cases: 78687