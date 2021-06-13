Odisha: Boudh District reports 90 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Boudh: Boudh District reports 90 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 4469 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th June

New Positive Cases: 4469

In quarantine: 2546

Local contacts: 1923

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 226

2. Balasore: 318

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 165

5. Balangir: 56

6. Boudh: 90

7. Cuttack: 413

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 252

10. Gajapati: 26

11. Ganjam: 43

12. Jagatsinghpur: 140

13. Jajpur: 370

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 92

16. Kandhamal: 28

17. Kendrapada: 59

18. Keonjhar: 96

19. Khurda: 612

20. Koraput: 87

21. Malkangiri: 75

22. Mayurbhanj: 216

23. Nawarangpur: 118

24. Nayagarh: 128

25. Nuapada: 14

26. Puri: 243

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 61

29. Sonepur: 60

30. Sundargarh: 103

31. State Pool: 106

New recoveries: 7578

Cumulative tested: 12652397

Positive: 851782

Recovered: 789066

Active cases: 59361