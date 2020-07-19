Odisha: Boudh District reports 8 new COVID19 cases today; Total tally 77

Boudh: Boudh District reports 8 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Total tally in the District reached at 77.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases Today. Total positive cases surge to 17437. The latest cases include 481 from quarantine centres & 255 local contacts. Ganjam reports 247 cases & Khurda 107

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Bolangir: 4

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 27

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 39

10. Ganjam: 247

11. Jagatsinghpur: 40

12. Jajpur: 40

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Khurda: 107

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Koraput: 45

18. Malkangiri: 18

19. Mayurbhanj: 12

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 14

23. Rayagada: 8

24. Sambalpur: 25

25. Sundargarh: 17

New Recoveries: 607

Cumulative Tested: 386102

Positive: 17437

Recovered: 11937

Active Cases: 5381

Related

comments