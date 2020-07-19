Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 5 more Covid19 deaths taking the toll to 91. State Health & Family Welfare Dept also reports 2 die due to other health complications.’

Demise of 5 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 70-year old female of Ganjam district.

2. A 67-year old Male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 44-year old Male of Ganjam district.

4. A 65-year old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Bronchitis.

5. A 39-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases Today. Total positive cases surge to 17437. The latest cases include 481 from quarantine centres & 255 local contacts. Ganjam reports 247 cases & Khurda 107 .

