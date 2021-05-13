Odisha: Boudh District reports 232 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Boudh: Boudh District reports 232 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10, 649 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 57, 6297. Khordha reports maximum 1557 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (930), Sundergarh (774)

Covid-19 Report For 12th May

New Positive Cases: 10649

In quarantine: 5965

Local contacts: 4684

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 557

2. Balasore: 503

3. Bargarh: 391

4. Bhadrak: 216

5. Balangir: 198

6. Boudh: 232

7. Cuttack: 930

8. Deogarh: 112

9. Dhenkanal: 220

10. Gajapati: 104

11. Ganjam: 245

12. Jagatsinghpur: 278

13. Jajpur: 307

14. Jharsuguda: 368

15. Kalahandi: 263

16. Kandhamal: 69

17. Kendrapada: 185

18. Keonjhar: 175

19. Khurda: 1557

20. Koraput: 164

21. Malkangiri: 48

22. Mayurbhanj: 404

23. Nawarangpur: 207

24. Nayagarh: 357

25. Nuapada: 331

26. Puri: 335

27. Rayagada: 163

28. Sambalpur: 494

29. Sonepur: 195

30. Sundargarh: 774

31. State Pool: 267

New recoveries: 8547

Cumulative tested: 10713098

Positive: 576297

Recovered: 473680

Active cases: 100313