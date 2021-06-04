Odisha: Boudh District reports 128 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Boudh: Boudh District reports 128 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7,729 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total caseload surges to 7,98,699. 39 more deaths due to the disease take the total fatalities to 2912.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd June

New Positive Cases: 7729

In quarantine: 4331

Local contacts: 3398

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 449

2. Balasore: 426

3. Bargarh: 189

4. Bhadrak: 287

5. Balangir: 61

6. Boudh: 128

7. Cuttack: 720

8. Deogarh: 72

9. Dhenkanal: 252

10. Gajapati: 68

11. Ganjam: 153

12. Jagatsinghpur: 255

13. Jajpur: 388

14. Jharsuguda: 71

15. Kalahandi: 167

16. Kandhamal: 52

17. Kendrapada: 223

18. Keonjhar: 166

19. Khurda: 1062

20. Koraput: 185

21. Malkangiri: 104

22. Mayurbhanj: 442

23. Nawarangpur: 219

24. Nayagarh: 219

25. Nuapada: 48

26. Puri: 333

27. Rayagada: 310

28. Sambalpur: 161

29. Sonepur: 61

30. Sundargarh: 270

31. State Pool: 188

New recoveries: 10434

Cumulative tested: 12040830

Positive: 798699

Recovered: 713055

Active cases: 82679