Odisha: Boudh District records 130 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Boudh: Boudh District records 130 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Odisha records 6097 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khordha maximum with 1017 positives.
Covid-19 Report For 9th June
New Positive Cases: 6097
In quarantine: 3446
Local contacts: 2651
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 295
2. Balasore: 392
3. Bargarh: 107
4. Bhadrak: 246
5. Balangir: 77
6. Boudh: 130
7. Cuttack: 647
8. Deogarh: 28
9. Dhenkanal: 73
10. Gajapati: 48
11. Ganjam: 45
12. Jagatsinghpur: 226
13. Jajpur: 434
14. Jharsuguda: 42
15. Kalahandi: 77
16. Kandhamal: 112
17. Kendrapada: 253
18. Keonjhar: 123
19. Khurda: 1017
20. Koraput: 126
21. Malkangiri: 84
22. Mayurbhanj: 297
23. Nawarangpur: 146
24. Nayagarh: 120
25. Nuapada: 17
26. Puri: 291
27. Rayagada: 120
28. Sambalpur: 101
29. Sonepur: 64
30. Sundargarh: 208
31. State Pool: 151
New recoveries: 8032
Cumulative tested: 12457606
Positive: 837226
Recovered: 764673
Active cases: 69333