Bhubaneswar: Odisha Blueprint For 2024 To Be Discussed At BJP’s Guwahati Meet On July 6. State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Secy (orgn) Manas Mohanty to attend this crucial meeting at Guwahati on July 6. Meeting to be chaired by BJP president JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to attend this meeting. Prabhari Sunil Bansal & Daggubati Purandeswari also to attend this meeting.