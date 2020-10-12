Odisha: BJP nominee Rajkishor Behera filed nomination paper for Tirtol by poll

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The BJP nominee Rajkishor Behera filed nomination papers for contesting Tirtol [SC] assembly constituency by poll scheduled to be held on 03 November. Behera accompanying few saffron leaders submitted papers before returning officer additional district magistrate Satchidananda Sahoo on Monday afternoon. District election department information’s added that except BJP candidate non filed nomination papers till Monday, however few aspirants have purchased papers for filing nomination.

