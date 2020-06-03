Odisha BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan decides to withdraw his resignation letter after intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan decides to withdraw his resignation letter after intervention of senior party leader & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It should be noted that Jagannath Pradhan quits BJP citing dissatisfaction over selection of Bhubaneswar organizational district president; sends his resignation to party state president. It should be noted that Pradhan was BJP candidate from Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency in the last election.

Pradhan, in his letter to state BJP chief, said that he has put in his papers due to personal reasons. He said that he has been serving the party for the last twenty-five years. But as he could not give enough time to the party there was no alternative than to resign from the party.

Related

comments