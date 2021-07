Bhubaneswar :Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Sunday issued the details of 318 new corona positive cases found in the capital city during the last 24 hours.

As per reports, out of the fresh cases 69 has been reported from quarantine and 249 are local contacts. While, 272 patients have recovered the active case stands at 1,396.

With this the tally surges to 95,884.