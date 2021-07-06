Odisha: Bhadrak District reports 113 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 113 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour. Odisha reports 2487 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. 1428 from quarantine, rest 1059 are local transmission cases; Cuttack tops Covid chart with 422 positives, Khordha next with 407 new cases.
Covid-19 Report For 5th July
New Positive Cases: 2487
In quarantine: 1428
Local contacts: 1059
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 157
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 113
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 422
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 59
10. Gajapati: 11
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 202
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 23
17. Kendrapada: 87
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 407
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 103
23. Nawarangpur: 23
24. Nayagarh: 80
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 154
27. Rayagada: 26
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 3326
Cumulative tested: 14188695
Positive: 927186
Recovered: 894104
Active case: 28730