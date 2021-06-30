Odisha-based NGO Agragamee organized Jackfruit Chips making training programme at Banuaguda village of Dasamantapur, Koraput District

Koraput: Agragamee has organised successfully the Jackfruit Chips making training programme at Banuaguda village of Dasamantapur, Koraput District, Odisha today with support of ORMAS, Koraput and guidance of Mr. Roshan Kartik. The women trainees are part of a Producers’ Group.

“This is the beginning of a long action plan to go for large scale processing of Jackfruits. I had met the Collector , Koraput last week and had discussed the issues. He is committed to processing, marketing and entrepreneurship. There will be proper branding, packaging and marketing of Jackfruit Chips. Koraput Jackfruit Chips will be perhaps will be Brand Name and will be available on all e-commerce platforms. Jackfruit Mission is going to be accomplished,” said Achyut Das,Director at Agragamee.