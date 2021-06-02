Odisha: Bargarh District reports 189 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 189 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 8,399 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours,Khurda logs highest 1102 fresh infections. Covid19 death toll climbs to 2,831 in Odisha with 40 more new fatalities. A total of 66683 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

Covid-19 Report For 1st June

New Positive Cases: 8399

In quarantine: 4741

Local contacts: 3658

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 468

2. Balasore: 240

3. Bargarh: 189

4. Bhadrak: 147

5. Balangir: 116

6. Boudh: 166

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 81

9. Dhenkanal: 451

10. Gajapati: 80

11. Ganjam: 65

12. Jagatsinghpur: 269

13. Jajpur: 514

14. Jharsuguda: 53

15. Kalahandi: 190

16. Kandhamal: 95

17. Kendrapada: 210

18. Keonjhar: 186

19. Khurda: 1102

20. Koraput: 178

21. Malkangiri: 128

22. Mayurbhanj: 485

23. Nawarangpur: 200

24. Nayagarh: 223

25. Nuapada: 34

26. Puri: 475

27. Rayagada: 292

28. Sambalpur: 191

29. Sonepur: 143

30. Sundargarh: 477

31. State Pool: 185

New recoveries: 11095

Cumulative tested: 11902048

Positive: 782131

Recovered: 692027

Active cases: 87220