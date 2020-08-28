Odisha: Bargarh District reports 152 new COVID19 cases Today

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 152 new COVID19 cases Today. It should be noted that 3682 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2241 from quarantine centres & 1441 are local contacts . Total positive tally to 94668. Coronavirus tally explodes in Khordha district with 775 new cases. Rayagada reports a record spike of 495 positives today.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 56

2. Balasore: 87

3. Bargarh: 152

4. Bhadrak: 51

5. Balangir: 68

6. Boudh: 14

7. Cuttack: 369

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 61

10. Gajapati: 48

11. Ganjam: 174

12. Jagatsinghpur: 44

13. Jajpur: 88

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 36

17. Kendrapada: 44

18. Keonjhar: 59

19. Khurda: 775

20. Koraput: 140

21. Malkangiri: 86

22. Mayurbhanj: 272

23. Nawarangpur: 38

24. Nayagarh: 109

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 115

27. Rayagada: 495

28. Sambalpur: 128

29. Sonepur: 27

30. Sundargarh: 27

New Recoveries: 2510

Cumulative Tested: 1612097

Positive: 94668

Recovered: 65323

Active Cases: 28836

