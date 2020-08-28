Odisha: Bargarh District reports 152 new COVID19 cases Today

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 152 new COVID19 cases Today. It should be noted that 3682 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2241 from quarantine centres & 1441 are local contacts . Total positive tally to 94668. Coronavirus tally explodes in Khordha district with 775 new cases. Rayagada reports a record spike of 495 positives today.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 56
2. Balasore: 87
3. Bargarh: 152
4. Bhadrak: 51
5. Balangir: 68
6. Boudh: 14
7. Cuttack: 369
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 61
10. Gajapati: 48
11. Ganjam: 174
12. Jagatsinghpur: 44
13. Jajpur: 88
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 36
17. Kendrapada: 44
18. Keonjhar: 59
19. Khurda: 775
20. Koraput: 140
21. Malkangiri: 86
22. Mayurbhanj: 272
23. Nawarangpur: 38
24. Nayagarh: 109
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 115
27. Rayagada: 495
28. Sambalpur: 128
29. Sonepur: 27
30. Sundargarh: 27
New Recoveries: 2510
Cumulative Tested: 1612097
Positive: 94668
Recovered: 65323
Active Cases: 28836